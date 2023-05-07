Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

