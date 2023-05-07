Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.56 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.11-4.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

