CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,317,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,111 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $101,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $42,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,601,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,832 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNHI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

