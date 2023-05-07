CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNA opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.