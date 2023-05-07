Clover Finance Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $21.89 million and $55,896.25 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,864,866 coins and its circulating supply is 245,201,389 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

