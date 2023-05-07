Clover Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336,109.34 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $336,109.34 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,906,327 coins and its circulating supply is 245,242,428 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

