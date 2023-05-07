Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $754,078.14 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 404,058,325 coins and its circulating supply is 245,651,986 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

