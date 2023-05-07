Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $162.00 at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

