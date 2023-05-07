Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Clorox stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

