Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $12.58. Citizens shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 1,263 shares traded.

Citizens Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Citizens by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

