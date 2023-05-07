Citigroup Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.