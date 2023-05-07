Citigroup Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

