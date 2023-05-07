Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.12 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

