Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,715. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

