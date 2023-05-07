Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as low as C$5.65. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 497,627 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.23.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

