Centrifuge Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $227,853.73 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io."

