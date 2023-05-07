Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

