Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,125 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,406,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after acquiring an additional 78,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

