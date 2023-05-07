Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,500 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 4.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 52,156,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,509,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

