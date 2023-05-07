CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $22,890.28 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $22,890.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72.

On Thursday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,331.60.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $450.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.04. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $30.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.