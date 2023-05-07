Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 138,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

