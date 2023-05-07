Capstone Copper Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

