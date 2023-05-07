CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CapStar Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CapStar Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

