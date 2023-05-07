Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Hess Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

HES opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 153,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.