Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,768 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

