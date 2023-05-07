Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $726,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. 2,087,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,149. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

