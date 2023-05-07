Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101,550 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Trip.com Group accounts for 5.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,550,000 after acquiring an additional 317,372 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,952,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,051,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

