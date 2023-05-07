Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. RXO accounts for 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 783,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

