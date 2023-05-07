Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $546.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,411 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.