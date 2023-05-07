Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 79,624 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.40 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

