Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.96 and a 200 day moving average of $349.66. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

