Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 51,293 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

