Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,550,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

