California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.66% of DTE Energy worth $150,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

