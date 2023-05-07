California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.59% of Omnicom Group worth $98,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

