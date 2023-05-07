California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 40,618 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $122,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 126,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.47 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.