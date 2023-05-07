California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,073 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $113,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

