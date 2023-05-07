California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,586 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $119,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $278.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

