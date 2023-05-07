California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.68% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $107,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.
Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions
In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
