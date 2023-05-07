California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.68% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $107,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.