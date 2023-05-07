California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $134,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $529.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.