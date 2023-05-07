California Public Employees Retirement System Has $130 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $129,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

EL stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

