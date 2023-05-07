California Public Employees Retirement System Has $126.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,609 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $126,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

