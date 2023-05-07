California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,147 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $145,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 303,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

