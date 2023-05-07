California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 925,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $103,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,390 shares of company stock worth $2,941,825. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

