CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.78.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
CAE Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
