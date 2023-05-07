CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1705905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

