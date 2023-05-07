Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

