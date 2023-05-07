Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

