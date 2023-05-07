Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bumble updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bumble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Insider Activity at Bumble

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bumble by 87.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

