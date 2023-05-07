Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

BRKR stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 1,318,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

