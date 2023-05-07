Brokers Set Expectations for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

