Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $14.50

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

